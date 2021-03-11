Satirist And Teacher Sandra Gauci To Contest Election: ‘PNPL Both Detached From Everyday Life’

Sandra Gauci, a teacher who presents a satirical online show, will contest the next general election with ADPD. Gauci has already appeared in a few press events with ADPD and confirmed with Lovin Malta that she will run on the sixth and twelfth districts. “Both parties lack vision and are detached from everyday life,” she said when asked why she decided to contest.

“I want to represent the people whose voice has been put on the side for years now because they are not considered posh enough to be seen with but good enough to vote for the PNPL.” “Hard-working people like the family I come from have been cast aside and are those who have suffered more and have paid for the corruption in this country. They have paid by losing their jobs, health or loved ones. I want to be their voice.” A stand-up comedian, Gauci hosts ‘ABS News’, a Facebook show involving her poking fun at Maltese politicians and society.

She landed herself in hot water last year after the school she works for ordered her to remove a video in which she criticised working conditions at schools. After she refused to pull down the video, the school gave her a formal warning of its intention to give her an admonishment, arguing that her video “ridiculed the teaching profession”. However, she stood her ground and remains a teacher to this day. Who do you intend to vote for at the next election?