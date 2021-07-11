Shadow Health Minister Insists Tourists Must Be Vaccinated One Day After PN Describes Restriction As ‘Extreme’

Shadow Health Minister Stephen Spiteri has come out in favour of the upcoming travel ban on non-vaccinated people, one day after the PN described the restriction as “extreme”.

In a Facebook post, Spiteri said that Malta must adopt a “super cautious” stance towards the pandemic and that anticipating the future is crucial to maintain stability.

“Importation of COVID-19 variants at our ports is a real threat,” he said. “In fact it happened over this last week, disrupting our stable state of affairs, our reassurance!”