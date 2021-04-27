Silvio Schembri’s Ministry Calls Up His Constituents To Offer Help In Taking COVID-19 Vaccine 

People within the secretariat of Economy Minister Silvio Schembri have been calling up people in the minister’s constituency to ask them if they require help with getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

A Siġġiewi resident told Lovin Malta that he and his wife both received calls, via landline and mobile, from people within Schembri’s secretariat.

“They asked my wife if she got the vaccine; when she told them that at the moment she can’t have it they offered their help for when she will be ready to take the vaccine,” he said.

“The one who called me on my mobile just asked whether I want the vaccine and I told him no thanks. He didn’t give me any chance to tell him I had already taken it because he just replied ‘when you’ll be ready to take it, let us know and we’ll help you. Thanks and don’t forget Mr Schembri at the next election’…”

“When I heard that, I was fuming.”