Silvio Schembri’s Ministry Calls Up His Constituents To Offer Help In Taking COVID-19 Vaccine
People within the secretariat of Economy Minister Silvio Schembri have been calling up people in the minister’s constituency to ask them if they require help with getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
A Siġġiewi resident told Lovin Malta that he and his wife both received calls, via landline and mobile, from people within Schembri’s secretariat.
“They asked my wife if she got the vaccine; when she told them that at the moment she can’t have it they offered their help for when she will be ready to take the vaccine,” he said.
“The one who called me on my mobile just asked whether I want the vaccine and I told him no thanks. He didn’t give me any chance to tell him I had already taken it because he just replied ‘when you’ll be ready to take it, let us know and we’ll help you. Thanks and don’t forget Mr Schembri at the next election’…”
“When I heard that, I was fuming.”
Lovin Malta asked Schembri what kind of help his ministry is offering constituents and whether this includes helping people get vaccinated before it’s their turn.
A spokesperson for the Minister responded that the Ministry is assisting in making the COVID-19 vaccination scheme a successful one and to encourage more people to take the jab.
“Those who require guidance are being assisted to apply through the app or by sms,” Schembri’s spokesperson said.
“Vaccinating the whole population is at the moment on top of the national agenda for the benefit of our nation.”
“The faster we reach herd immunity for COVID-19, the faster the economy will be able to move forward in the interest of all. Therefore we are also assisting in making the COVID-19 vaccination programme a successful one and to encourage more persons to take the jab.”
“Reaching out to help people should be the very reason of our existence as politicians in office. This is what I believe. This is what I do on a daily basis. We will continue to help people in the best way possible.”
Malta has so far vaccinated 216,171 people against COVID-19, out of whom 102,535 have received both doses.
Have you received similar calls from ministries recently?