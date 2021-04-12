Simon Busuttil Calls For Sacking Of Minister Carmelo Abela Due To Bank Robbery Accusation

Former PN leader Simon Busuttil has urged Prime Minister Robert Abela to sack OPM minister Carmelo Abela in light of serious accusations that he was involved in the infamous 2010 HSBC heist.

Interviewed by Andrew Azzopardi on Radio 103, Busuttil said the accusation, voiced by PN MP Jason Azzopardi in light of information allegedly passed on by murderer Vince Muscat, should be enough for the Prime Minister to remove Carmelo Abela from Cabinet.

“Jason [Azzopardi] released specific details, including the exact amount of money Carmelo Abela was allegedly offered,” Busuttil argued. “In such a situation, the first thing I look at isn’t whether the person is guilty or not, because that’s up to the courts, but the Prime Minister’s political duty.”

“If we stay waiting for the courts to decide, we might have to wait ten more years. If he’s found guilty, then what? We’d have had to spend a further ten years with this minister in charge.”

“When there’s so much dirt in the government, the Prime Minister has no other choice but to remove Carmelo Abela from his Cabinet until he clears his name.”