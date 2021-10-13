Snap Election Will Be Called Next Week, PN MP Suggests As He Challenges Chris Fearne Over Rumour
Rumours of a potential snap election have escalated to the point that Shadow Finance Minister Mario De Marco raised it up with Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne.
On ONE TV’s show Taf X’Qed Jgħidu last night, De Marco and Fearne sparred over the 2022 Budget, with the PN MP at one point telling the Deputy Prime Minister that people expect better from the PL after nine years in government.
Host Samuel Lucas then asked De Marco whether he thinks people would express their supposed dissatisfaction with the government at a general election, prompting the MP to bring up the snap election rumours.
“The PL government wants to go for an early election; the rumour is that it will dissolve Parliament on Tuesday,” he said.
“You’re the one saying that,” Fearne interjected.
De Marco then asked Fearne directly whether a snap election will be called next week or not, but the Deputy PM refused to give a straight answer, instead turning the tables on the PN.
“My suspicion is that the PN wants an election so much even though it knows the polls are against them because they’re already tired of their leader and want to replace him like they replaced his predecessor,” Fearne said.
De Marco dismissed this argument and once again asked Fearne whether a snap election will be called next week. However, Fearne refused to confirm or deny the rumours, stating he’ll know the election date when it’s announced.
Rumours that Prime Minister Robert Abela was considering a snap election have been floating around for months and have picked up steam in recent days.
At a press conference this week, Abela refused to settle the rumours once and for all, saying only that his government was committed to implementing the measures announced in the Budget.
The Labour Party is widely expected to triumph at the next election by a huge margin, with a MaltaToday survey last week placing it 16 points ahead of the PN.
Have you decided who you will vote for at the next election?