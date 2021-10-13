Snap Election Will Be Called Next Week, PN MP Suggests As He Challenges Chris Fearne Over Rumour

Rumours of a potential snap election have escalated to the point that Shadow Finance Minister Mario De Marco raised it up with Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne.

On ONE TV’s show Taf X’Qed Jgħidu last night, De Marco and Fearne sparred over the 2022 Budget, with the PN MP at one point telling the Deputy Prime Minister that people expect better from the PL after nine years in government.

Host Samuel Lucas then asked De Marco whether he thinks people would express their supposed dissatisfaction with the government at a general election, prompting the MP to bring up the snap election rumours.

“The PL government wants to go for an early election; the rumour is that it will dissolve Parliament on Tuesday,” he said.

“You’re the one saying that,” Fearne interjected.

De Marco then asked Fearne directly whether a snap election will be called next week or not, but the Deputy PM refused to give a straight answer, instead turning the tables on the PN.