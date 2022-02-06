‘They Keep Calling Us Ħamalli’: Gozo Minister Lashes Out At PN ‘Elite’ 

“These are the same people who had dictated with arrogance while in government, the same people who consider us to be common people, as though we aren’t as capable as them and as though we’re second-class citizens.”

“The PN establishment still has a mentality that they have a divine right to govern,” Camilleri told a PL rally in Mqabba this morning.

Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri has warned that an “establishment” within the Nationalist Party views PL supporters as “ħamalli” and “second-class citizens”.

“If this same elite considers their own people to be third-tier, let alone what they think about us. They often call us ħamalli, but do you know why that is? Because none of you here had it made from the start and you all had to work your fingers to the bone to get to where you are today.”

“They don’t know that this is our strength, our resilience and our energy. Every PL MP and candidate comes from within your ranks, from our village streets, from our families who raised and educated us through sweat and tears.”

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader Bernard Grech told his supporters a similar narrative today, casting Prime Minister Robert Abela as an “out-of-touch” politician who is too wealthy to truly sympathise with people’s everyday needs.

