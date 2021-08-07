This Is The Leaflet Edward Zammit Lewis’ Voters Received And Which The Minister Condemned

This is what the leaflet says, translated from Maltese.

Their prank reached the minister’s ears too, with Zammit Lewis today categorically denying sending these leaflets himself and condemning it as part of an orchestrated character assassination campaign.

Lovin Malta is informed that the leaflet was actually created by youths who run a new satirical Facebook page called ‘Taghmel libell zfkghk’.

However, a closer look at its contents would have made it clear that it bore a different kind of political message.

Several residents of the eighth district recently received a leaflet at home that was purportedly sent by Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis.

Dear Fool,

“I hope this letter finds you well and, as always, loyal to everything that I, the other fool Robert Abela, and the PL tell you, even if it may not be good for you.”

“I think you may have seen my name in the news recently so I would like to clarify everything.”

“As usual, I am working hard and can assure you that all the institutions are working. You don’t need to verify this, just trust my word as the fool you are.”

“In fact, grey listing is nothing but problems that banks and other businesses will have to face. I assure you that it’s not our fault, because we don’t do anything wrong.”

“You may remember me crying and embracing our dear great Joseph Muscat when he resigned. Poor guy, he had to pay the highest price, even though it seems he’s still enjoying life as he’s managing to travel around the world.”

“Despite the public inquiry finding the state responsible for a journalist, a Maltese citizen like you, I intend to stay where I am. Even though Yorgen, who allegedly ordered the murder, is a great friend of mine and I joked with him behind your back.”

“I hope you’ve kept good contact with me. Until we speak again, I will keep on uploading photos of poses and children on social media, because that’s what you like, fool.”

N.B. Don’t forget to write Facebook comments saying ‘40K’, with a lemon emoji now and again..”