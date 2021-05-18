Former PN Candidate Baffled At Party’s Call For Free Contraception After It Shot Down Her Idea Last Month

A former Nationalist Party candidate has said she cannot understand the party’s recent call for free contraception seeing as it had dismissed her exact same idea last month.

Tiffany Abela-Wadge recounted how she had given an interview to an online media house in which she called for basic contraception to be made widely available, a proposal that had been made years earlier by the PN’s youth wing MŻPN.

Afterwards, PN secretary-general Francis Zammit Dimech called her in and ticked her off for holding an interview without first getting the party’s opinion. Abela-Wadge said Zammit Dimech also warned her that the topic she spoke about “wasn’t on the party agenda”, a version of events the PN secretary-general contests.

The incident gave Abela-Wadge a bad taste in the mouth and she ended up withdrawing her PN candidature.

“Zammit Dimech told me not to speak about it because it isn’t on the party’s agenda,” Abela-Wadge told Lovin Malta. “I don’t know what changed in the past month.”