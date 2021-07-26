Times Of Malta Editor: PL Politician Advised Me To Seek Police Protection Over Caruana Galizia Reporting
Times of Malta’s editor-in-chief has said an unnamed government politician had advised him to seek police protection for himself and two of his journalists for their reporting on the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder case.
“Very recently, with the Daphne case, I was told by somebody in government… and it was very good of this particular politician… that I need to get police protection for myself and two of my journalists and that he knows what he’s talking about,” Herman Grech said during a recent podcast on Trudy Kerr’s The Interviewer.
“I had to seek police protection because we’re dealing with some of the worst criminals Malta has ever seen.”
Grech’s comments come shortly after another journalist, Manuel Delia, warned that Yorgen Fenech – the main suspect in the Caruana Galizia murder – had tried to “remove him from the scene” through means that have not yet been made public.
“We must collectively realise that Daphne was killed because the Mafia infiltrated the state and we must stop treating this as just one of a number of alternative realities that you can ignore because the reality on another TV station is more comfortable,” Delia said on Jon Mallia’s podcast.
“I get that it’s comfortable to realise the Mafia has colonised your country and that it’s easier to see me as crazy and assume people like myself and Jason Azzopardi are just talking vacuously. I wish I was credible enough for everyone to understand what they should be understanding.”
