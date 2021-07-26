Times Of Malta Editor: PL Politician Advised Me To Seek Police Protection Over Caruana Galizia Reporting

Times of Malta’s editor-in-chief has said an unnamed government politician had advised him to seek police protection for himself and two of his journalists for their reporting on the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder case.

“Very recently, with the Daphne case, I was told by somebody in government… and it was very good of this particular politician… that I need to get police protection for myself and two of my journalists and that he knows what he’s talking about,” Herman Grech said during a recent podcast on Trudy Kerr’s The Interviewer.

“I had to seek police protection because we’re dealing with some of the worst criminals Malta has ever seen.”