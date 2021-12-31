‘Timing Wasn’t Right’: Marsaskala Mayor Explains Why He Turned Down Golden Chance To Become MP 

Marsaskala mayor Mario Calleja has said he decided not to contest a casual election for the parliamentary seat vacated by former PL MP Silvio Grixti because the timing wasn’t right with the general election round the corner.

“There are only four months to go until the election, and since I’m not going to run, it wouldn’t have been right to spend four months as an MP,” Calleja told Lovin Malta.

“I discussed this with my family and I don’t think the time is right; I’d rather stay on as Marsaskala mayor.”

Had Calleja decided to contest the casual election, he would have been the clear frontrunner after having received 460 first-count votes on the third district at the 2017 general election.