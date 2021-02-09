WATCH: Chris Fearne Uses 40,000 Vaccines Benchmark To Bust Out 40k Lumi Election Jab

Malta’s Deputy Prime Minister may have been a solid, stable rock for the island to rely on during this chaotic pandemic – but that doesn’t mean Chris Fearne doesn’t like getting petty every now and then.

Having maybe actually probably possibly lost his PL leadership bid due to some ill-timed RIPN quips, comedic Fearne appeared once again on our TVs last night on all-you-can-eat Labour buffet show Pjazza.

Hosted by Karl Stagno Navarra, the infamous show is basically a very wide Labourite smirk and wink in video form – the perfect place for Fearne to drop a hot line against the Nationalist Party… even if it has literally nothing to do with the topic at hand.

“By next week, we would have given 40,000 doses. But why am I mentioning these 40,000, Karl? Not because 40,000 is how many more votes we had than the Nationalist Party… which is the figure as well,” Fearne says.

The clip was quickly memed and shared online, with popular personality Terry Ta’ Bormla sharing it alongside the caption “today 180+” while others shared the video with a whole host of lemon emojis.