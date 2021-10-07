WATCH: Dressed Up As North Koreans, PN Youths Play Chinese Ode To Dom Mintoff At PBS Doorstep  

Dressed up in red suits emblazoned with the North Korean flag, a group of PN youth activists staged a protest outside PBS’ offices in Pieta’ this afternoon.

The activists from Team Start held up a banner of PL media station ONE to symbolise their concern that the national broadcaster is becoming a noticeboard of PL ministers.

In a cheeky twist, they played out the fabled ‘Ma Tagħmlu Xejn Mal-Perit Mintoff’ tune that a group of North Korean singers had belted out to former Maltese Prime Minister Dom Mintoff during a trip to China in the 1980s.

You can watch the famous moment below: