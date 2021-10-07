WATCH: Dressed Up As North Koreans, PN Youths Play Chinese Ode To Dom Mintoff At PBS Doorstep
Dressed up in red suits emblazoned with the North Korean flag, a group of PN youth activists staged a protest outside PBS’ offices in Pieta’ this afternoon.
The activists from Team Start held up a banner of PL media station ONE to symbolise their concern that the national broadcaster is becoming a noticeboard of PL ministers.
In a cheeky twist, they played out the fabled ‘Ma Tagħmlu Xejn Mal-Perit Mintoff’ tune that a group of North Korean singers had belted out to former Maltese Prime Minister Dom Mintoff during a trip to China in the 1980s.
You can watch the famous moment below:
Team Start president Eve Borg Bonello lashed out at PBS, demanding that they withdraw a controversial memo that obliges all current affairs show producers to inform the broadcaster’s management of their planned topics and guests two weeks in advance.
“In a time of deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act,” Borg Bonello said, quoting George Orwell. “We’re living in precarious times when all our institutions have been destroyed.”
She hit out at TVM’s head of news Norma Saliba on the grounds that she used to work at ONE several years ago.
“Norma Saliba, who its stifling democracy, used to work at ONE. On what planet can she be considered impartial?”
“In no other country but North Korea does the national broadcaster become the government’s noticeboard, when it should be impartial.”
The protest ended with Borg Bonello displaying a postcard of Saliba’s face juxtaposed with that of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, demanding the resignation of the PBS head of news.
What do you make of this protest?