WATCH: Jason Azzopardi Suggests Link Between Cocaine Mailed To Him And Yorgen Fenech’s Dark Web Dealings

“Thank God I did that and that a magisterial inquiry was opened.”

“When I opened the envelope, I didn’t know what that white dust was because I never used drugs in my life,” Azzopardi said in a Facebook video. “There wasn’t a note inside the envelope but a voice inside my head told me to report it to the police and insist on a magisterial inquiry.”

Azzopardi recounted how he, former PN leader Simon Busuttil, PN MP Karol Aquilina and PN MEP David Casa had all received envelopes containing cocaine in February and March 2019.

Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi has suggested a link exists between a cocaine package that was mailed to him in 2019 and murder suspect Yorgen Fenech’s Dark Web transactions.

“When I was informed what the dust was, I froze in shock. I remember exactly where I was when I found out and what my reaction was. I realised that someone wanted to frame me up.”

Two years have passed since then and police have yet to establish who mailed cocaine to the PN politicians.

However, Azzopardi suggested a link between the packages and a Times of Malta report that police are investigating Fenech’s bitcoin transactions to a now-defunct Dark Web marketplace called ‘Wall Street Market’.

“When I read the news of certain purchases of certain things from the Dark Web, I realised the danger and risk we were, and perhaps are still, in,” Azzopardi said. “We did our duty and will continue doing out duty, and no one and nothing will shut us up.”

He noted that he, Busuttil, Aquilina and Casa had all spoken out vociferously against the Dubai company 17 Black after Fenech was outed as its owner.

“Coincidentally we were all talking about Yorgen Fenech and 17 Black, and coincidentally we all received drugs from different places overseas.”

Lovin Malta has sent questions to the police about this issue.

What do you make of Jason Azzopardi’s statement?