WATCH: Malta Should Increase Salaries To At Least €1,000 A Month, PN Proposes

Malta should increase the minimum wage to a ‘living wage’ of at least €1,000 a month over a five-year period, the Nationalist Party has proposed.

Interviewed on Lovin Daily this week, Shadow Finance Minister Mario de Marco warned that people cannot live a decent life on the current minimum wage, which is just under €800 a month.

“The Labour Party had promised a living wage in 2013, but nine years later and they seem to have done nothing whatsoever to introduce it,” de Marco said. “Do we really believe in giving people a minimum standard of living or not?”

The PN is proposing to increase the minimum wage to a “living wage” of at least €1,000 by 2026-27 following a discussion with stakeholders, echoing a proposal that Joseph Muscat had floated back when he was Opposition Leader.