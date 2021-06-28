WATCH: Malta Won’t Get Whitelisted Unless Joseph Muscat And Konrad Mizzi Are Prosecuted, MP Warns

“We were placed on the same list as the likes of Syria, South Sudan, Zimbabwe and Panama because the USA and other countries couldn’t bear the fact that the government didn’t want to prosecute PL politicians on money laundering charges,” Azzopardi said during a recent interview on NET FM

Malta won’t get whitelisted by the Financial Action Taskforce (FATF) unless former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and former Minister Konrad Mizzi are charged with financial crime, PN MP Jason Azzopardi warned.

“When you read the FATF’s statement, it’s clear that we failed the test because Konrad Mizzi and Joseph Muscat haven’t been prosecuted. If you think we will get whitelisted before these two people get prosecuted for financial crime, then you’re living a dream, a fairytale or a lie.”

Azzopardi said he heard rumblings that Castille is pressuring the police to charge a number of accountants, auditors and other professionals with financial crime in the coming months.

“They’re going to try and catch the small fry, what a disgrace,” he said. “Unless Muscat and Mizzi are arrested, interrogated and prosecuted, this punishment won’t be lifted. The government chose to defend criminals and betray the national interest to protect the interests of the likes of Yorgen Fenech, Paul Apap Bologna and the ElectroGas contract.”

