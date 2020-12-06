WATCH: Maltese-American Politician Grills Rudy Giuliani In Heated Election Fraud Committee Meeting

Maltese-American politician Darrin Camilleri blasted Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump’s attorney, in an oversight hearing yesterday concerning claims about election fraud in the US presidential election.

Camilleri, who was recently re-elected to the US House of Representatives, formed part of the House Oversight Committee that heard Giuliani’s testimony as he continued his tirade of baseless claims that Trump won the election in Michigan.

“Last night’s oversight hearing was a platform for baseless conspiracies and already debunked claims of fraud. How shameful,” Camilleri said on Twitter.

Last night’s oversight hearing was a platform for baseless conspiracies and already debunked claims of fraud. How shameful. Watch what happened when I asked Rudy Giuliani if this circus is just a part of his reported seeking of a presidential pardon: pic.twitter.com/vp45UQ1YCO — Darrin Camilleri (@darrincamilleri) December 3, 2020

When it was his time to speak, Camilleri did not hold back on communicating his feelings on the unusual committee meeting, laying into former New York mayor Giuliani and his team for their post-election charades.

“Why should we sit here in the show that you are partaking in and taking around the country if no one has found any evidence whatsoever of any wrongdoing? And why should we not believe the reported attempts that you are trying to seek a pardon from the president?” he asked.

Camilleri’s closing comment caused somewhat of a ruckus in the room with Giuliani vehemently denying the accusation of a presidential pardon, calling it a “defamation of my professional character” and asking for Camilleri to be disciplined as a result.

The former mayor of New York was under investigation over the summer for his business dealings in Ukraine and his role in ousting the American ambassador in the country. The plot was at the heart of Trump’s impeachment.

Trump has discussed pardoning Giuliani as the president comes to the end of his first, and only, term along with his three eldest children who are also under investigation for similar incidents.

Following the hearing, one deemed as a total failure by Giuliani to convince Michigan legislatures that Trump won the election, Camilleri doubled down on Twitter, comparing Giuliani to a high school kid who doesn’t do their homework.