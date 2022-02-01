Watch: New PL Candidate Warns Of Unfair Price Hikes: ‘Some Businesses Seizing Advantage Of Inflation’ 

A new Labour Party candidate has urged the government to clamp down on price gouging practices in the market, warning that some businesses are taking advantage of inflation to raise their prices unfairly. “There are a number of measures that the government is taking [to combat inflation] and others that are in the pipeline but I don’t believe initiative should be taken by the government alone,” Malcolm Paul Agius Galea, the mayor of Ħaż-Żebbuġ, said in an interview on Lovin Daily. “I believe it would be a good idea if some people don’t abuse the current situation and increase their prices at the cost of everything else. This is a time where some people might decide to seize the moment to increase their prices.”

“At a moment when costs are increasing globally, someone who would want to increase the prices of their services anyway will seize the moment and increase them now. I think this is the time to ensure prices don’t increase more than they should.” Although Agius Galea didn’t specify exactly price hikes he was referring to, he said he was talking about certain services “which are difficult to quantify”. “If raw material costs increase globally, I understand that you can’t perform miracles and that the state isn’t God Almighty. However, I think certain services should be careful on how they increase their prices and should make sure greed doesn’t take over.” Questioned whether price caps on certain food items should be imposed as had happened with face masks and visors two years ago, Agius Galea said the government should safeguard against abuse.

The government capped the price of face masks two years ago

“Unfortunately greed can get out of hand and steamroll over people; the government shouldn’t allow greed to destabilise the country.” Food inflation has increased worldwide, with analysts citing a number of factors, such as supply chain disruptions exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, labour shortages, higher energy costs, extreme weather conditions, and pent-up demand in the wake of lockdowns. Recent figures from the OECD, a group of 38 mostly developed countries, show that inflation is at a 25-year high, largely driven by soaring food and energy prices. Lovin Malta recently hit the streets to listen to what people have to say about inflation, and whether shoppers are starting to feel the pinch. You can watch what people had to say below.

