WATCH: PN Youths Pay Tribute To COVID-19 Victims At Castille: ‘They Were Sacrificed On The Altar Of The Economy’

Youths from the Nationalist Party’s teenage wing Team Start paid tribute to the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic in Malta last night by placing 300 candles on the steps of Castille. Each candle symbolised a COVID-19 patient who passed away, with Malta reaching the 300-death milestone yesterday. Team Start president Eve Borg Bonello blasted the government’s COVID-19 strategy, accusing it of de-prioritising the lives of patients for the sake of the economy.

“We’re here to pay tribute to the 300 lives lost because it seems this tragedy was just part of the government’s roadmap in its fight against the coronavirus,” she said. “Unfortunately they were sacrificed on the altar of the economy. Decisions in times of crisis are difficult but we we cannot stress enough that the right to life must always be the foundation of Maltese democracy.” “Life is priceless and at least our action today sends across a genuine human message of sympathy and solidarity.” “Out of respect for these people’s lives, their deaths shouldn’t be politicised, but we cannot allow politics to treat human lives as obstacles to the economy. This is nothing but barbarous.”

Bernard Grech at last night's action

Opposition leader Bernard Grech was also present at the action, prompting the Labour Party to accuse him of insensitivity towards COVID-19 victims. “The Opposition leader’s political stunt is offensive to the families of COVID-19 victims who aren’t interested in partisanship,” the PL said. “Through his presence outside Castille, he used deaths to gain political mileage.” What do you make of last night’s action?