WATCH: Praising Gender Quota Law, PL MP Says Parliament Needs More MPs With Disabilities Too

Labour MP Oliver Scicluna has said people with disabilities must be more fairly represented in Parliament, arguing it is important that minorities are adequately represented in the country’s most crucial leadership positions. In a parliamentary speech last night, Scicluna praised the gender quota law that will kick in after next general election and which could add up to 12 women MPs to the House. “Whether you agree with this mechanism or not, the gender corrective mechanism will result in more equal gender representation. Debates took place, considerations were weighed up and laws were updated, but I still believe that a lot must still happen for gender equality to reign.”

While Scicluna didn’t straight-out call for a similar mechanism to be adopted for people with disabilities, he said that a “national initiative” could result in “Malta taking a fiercer step towards more equality.” “Just as we asked ourselves why we have a shortage of women MPs, we must do the same for people with disabilities,” he said. “Why are barely any people with disabilities coming forward as candidates and what is holding them back?” “I now have a small idea why this is, and I have spoken to colleagues like [PN MP] Kevin Cutajar about political obstacles they face.” “I want to send out a message that people with disabilities shouldn’t be segregated to a bottle like themselves but belong to every sector of life.”

Scicluna had spent five years as Commissioner for the Rights of People With Disabilities before he resigned to take up a seat in Parliament earlier this year.

Cover Photo: Oliver Scicluna (Facebook)