WATCH: Robert Abela: ‘I’ll Be Realistic About Pandemic But Won’t Succumb To Doom And Gloom’

As Malta enters a new stage in the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Robert Abela pledged to address the nation realistically about challenges it faces but will not succumb to doom and gloom.

Addressing Parliament a day after placing Malta in quasi-lockdown, Abela insisted the government always followed scientific advice when deciding when to impose, adjust, and lift restrictions.

“In recent days, we faced new challenges linked to the arrival of the [more transmissible] UK variant, which amounts to over 60% of our cases,” he said.

“At the same time, people in Malta and around the world have now been living through 12 months of restrictions and there’s a sense of COVID-fatigue. After weighing everything up and listening to doctors and scientists, we announced new measures for this particular moment.”