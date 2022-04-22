Watch: Sandra Gauci Wants To Become ADPD’s Next Leader

Sandra Gauci has confirmed she would like to become the next leader of ADPD. “Yes, I am interested,” Gauci said when in an interview on Lovin Daily today. “Let’s see what comes up along the way. It’s a process and something that needs to be discussed but it’s something I would like to do.” She said ADPD needs to be more present on the ground so that more people can get to know its politicians as individuals. “I think that people need to get to know us more and having direct contact with people helps,” she said. “[ADPD candidate] Melissa Bagley got a nice amount of votes because she’s always [in the community] doing clean-ups and people know her.”

“That is something which needs to be pushed, the people need to get to know us.” While she expressed skepticism over the feasibility of a future ADPD village club (każin), she said she would like her party to open its own headquarters to serve as a meeting place. “Right now, whenever someone is interested in joining ADPD, I can’t meet him in an office because we don’t have one so it’s either a coffee shop or somewhere in the dark. I think we need a headquarters but that requires money, which hopefully we can get through donations.”

Gauci also insisted that ADPD should be invited to political discussion shows on TVM and other TV stations. “TV stations shouldn’t be a duopoly of the two parties. We are here, the people voted for us, 4,747 people trust us and I think we deserve airtime on national TV too.” Gauci, a teacher, performed relatively well at the 2022 election, receiving 515 votes on the 12th district by the time she was knocked out of the race. Had she received the exact same result while contesting for the Labour Party, she would have made it to Parliament via gender quota. She would succeed Carmel Cacopardo, who has been in charge of the party since 2017 and who oversaw its 2020 merger with Partit Demokratiku. Shortly after the general election, Cacopardo announced that he intends to step down as leader, arguing that it would be in the party’s best interests for someone else to take over. Would you like to see Sandra Gauci become ADPD leader?

READ NEXT: Franco Debono Stands Up For Chris Said After Gonzi Links Come Back To Haunt Gozitan MP