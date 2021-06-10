We Intend To Keep Our Taxes Low, Robert Abela Says In Economic Vision For Malta 

Malta intends to keep its taxes low, Prime Minister Robert Abela has told businesses at a conference held to discuss Malta’s economic vision for the next ten years.

“Our economy has reached a level where we must work forcefully to take the next quality leap,” Abela told the meeting.

“We’ll work on removing unnecessary burdens for investors and employers, creating incentives for people to open businesses, keeping taxes low – and that is where we intend to stay – and offering support to businesses where and when it is needed.”