Why The Delay? Bernard Grech Still Hasn’t Appointed His Shadow Cabinet Three Months On

Three months since his appointment as PN leader, Bernard Grech is yet to appoint his shadow cabinet.

Grech has been speaking about an impending shadow cabinet reshuffle ever since his election as leader, confirming on 11th October that he had asked his MPs for a brief of the shadowing work they’ve carried out before deciding where to place them.

He said his shadow cabinet will include everyone, even his predecessor Adrian Delia, but Delia reportedly turned down Grech’s offer to shadow a portfolio.

Prime Minister Robert Abela reshuffled his Cabinet on 21st November, introducing a number of new portfolios, such as a ministry for research, innovation and the coordination of the COVID-19 strategy and a ministry for inclusion and quality of life.

Following this reshuffle, lecturer-blogger Simon Mercieca claimed that Grech was about to announce his own reshuffle, but a PN spokesperson dismissed this allegation as completely untrue.

However, he has yet to appoint his own team, meaning his shadow cabinet is practically the same as the one selected by Delia.

The only difference is that there isn’t a spokesperson for the digital society; Ivan Bartolo used to occupy this role but gave up his seat after Grech’s election to allow the new leader to get co-opted to Parliament. The party’s newest MP Joseph Ellis, who was elected following the death of Frederick Azzopardi, is yet to be given a position to shadow.

