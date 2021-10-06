Yorgen Fenech Gave Money To Joseph Muscat And Labour, And Konrad Mizzi Knows This, PN MP Claims

Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi has claimed that PL MPs were reluctant to condemn Konrad Mizzi’s no-show at today’s Public Accounts Committee meeting because the former minister has dirt on their party.

“Doesn’t it make you feel angry, but more than anything sad to see government MPs defending such a corrupt man?” Azzopardi questioned in a Parliament speech today.

“They didn’t have the decency to agree with Opposition MPs that an MP who refuses to appear in front of the PAC should be condemned. Konrad Mizzi is supposedly an independent MP but there’s definitely something between them.”

“He definitely knows something about them; there must be a quid pro quo for him to enjoy this level of protection and impunity.”

At the end of his speech, Azzopardi was more specific, claiming that Mizzi knows how much money Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect paid the Labour Party and former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat personally.

“You think we don’t know these things?” Azzopardi, who is also lawyer of the Caruana Galizia family, asked. “The time will come when the people will realise the full truth.”