Yorgen Fenech Gave Money To Joseph Muscat And Labour, And Konrad Mizzi Knows This, PN MP Claims
Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi has claimed that PL MPs were reluctant to condemn Konrad Mizzi’s no-show at today’s Public Accounts Committee meeting because the former minister has dirt on their party.
“Doesn’t it make you feel angry, but more than anything sad to see government MPs defending such a corrupt man?” Azzopardi questioned in a Parliament speech today.
“They didn’t have the decency to agree with Opposition MPs that an MP who refuses to appear in front of the PAC should be condemned. Konrad Mizzi is supposedly an independent MP but there’s definitely something between them.”
“He definitely knows something about them; there must be a quid pro quo for him to enjoy this level of protection and impunity.”
At the end of his speech, Azzopardi was more specific, claiming that Mizzi knows how much money Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect paid the Labour Party and former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat personally.
“You think we don’t know these things?” Azzopardi, who is also lawyer of the Caruana Galizia family, asked. “The time will come when the people will realise the full truth.”
A former Energy and Tourism Minister, Mizzi is best known for overseeing the Electrogas power station project and for his offshore company that was exposed in the Panama Papers scandal and which documents suggest was set to receive money from Yorgen Fenech’s Dubai company 17 Black.
He resigned as Minister in 2019 shortly after Fenech’s arrest for the murder of Caruana Galizia but has repeatedly insisted he never had anything to do with Fenech or 17 Black.
In June 2020, five months after Robert Abela’s election as Prime Minister, Mizzi was expelled from the Labour Party last year in the wake of the Montenegro wind farm scandal.
He was supposed to be grilled by MPs today at a PAC sitting held to investigate the Electrogas project. However, he refused to attend, arguing that the investigation was nothing but a partisan attack on an important project.
Although government MPs refused to join their opposition counterparts in condemning Mizzi, they agreed that the former minister should be re-summoned to testify.
Do you think Konrad Mizzi should testify in front of MPs?