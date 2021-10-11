98th Minute Equaliser Sees Malta Earn 2-2 Draw Against Cyrpus

A 98th-minute equaliser from Jurgen Degabriele saw Malta earn a hard-fought 2-2 draw in Cyprus.

Malta twice had to come from behind to steal the draw earning another point in their World Cup qualifying campaign.

Cyprus opened the scoring in the sixth minute through Fotios Papoulis. The Cypriots led into half time, however, Devis Mangia’s decision to bring on Steve Pisani yielded dividends, who provided the assist to Zach Muscat who scored in the 53rd minute to make the score 1-1.

Malta fell behind once again in the 80th minute and it looked like the team could be heading for defeat until yet another substitute, Jurgen Degabriele, equalised in the 97th minute.

The result means that Malta and Cyprus are draw on points at the bottom of their qualifying group, with the national team only ahead on goal difference.

Photo credit: Dominic Aquilina – Malta Football Association – 1900