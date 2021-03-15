‘A Man Of Respect’: Beltin Remember Valletta FC’s Club Director And Loyal Fan Vincent ‘Palollu’ Tabone

One of Valletta Football Club’s most passionate fans and club director, Vincent Tabone, has passed away.

Valletta FC announced that Tabone, commonly known as “Palollu”, passed away this morning at the age of 72 with many taking to social media to pay tribute to the director of the club.

“We have lost one of our loyal fans,” the Valletta FC fan page said.

“A big loss for all of Valletta,” said the community page, Belt Valletta.

Palollu had served on Valletta FC’s committee for the past 35 years, showing an interest in both the development of the senior and youth teams

“Rest in peace one of the city’s pillars,” said Valletta player Joseph Zerafa.

Christian Micallef, Head of Sports at Net Television, posted an emotional and anecdotal tribute to Palollu.

“How cruel death is. Valletta is grieving the loss of one of its people today. The humour and sweet moments we lived with you will be memories and we’ll never forget. Rest in peace friend. And thank you for everything,” he said.

According to TVM, he was hospitalised over the past few days.

“Today I not only lost a friend but a part of my family! A man of respect. I will never forget you Palollu” said Valletta FC Team Manager, Gerard Ellul.



Rest in peace Palollu