WATCH: Argo Breaks Rolex Middle Sea Race Course Record
Argo has just broken the course record of the Rolex Middle Sea Race.
The American vessel, skippered by Jason Carrol, came into Malta soon after 8.30pm this evening, around 34 hours after setting off from the Grand Harbour on Saturday morning.
Impressively, this was the trimaran’s debut race, but has several of the world’s best sailors in its crew and was aided by strong winds which made this year’s edition one of the fastest in years.
The previous record stood at 47 hours, 55 minutes and 3 seconds which was set by Rambler in 2007.
However, arriving first does not necessarily mean that Argo will be crowned overall winner of the race, which uses a corrected time mechanism according to various categories of the boats that compete in the prestigious race.
More vessels will be coming in over the next few days, so keep your eyes peeled on who the winner could be with many Maltese taking part in the iconic competition.
