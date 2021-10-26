Artie III Becomes First Maltese Boat To Complete This Year’s Middle Sea Race

The Maltese vessel came into Malta after 9.30am this morning, just under three days from setting off from the Grand Harbour on Saturday morning.

Artie III is the first Maltese boat to complete this year’s edition of the Rolex Middle Sea Race.

It’s been a jaw-dropping edition with windy conditions providing the perfect platform for an exciting race. Argo, an American trimaran making its debut, managed to decimate the course record of the Rolex Middle Sea Race, arriving in Malta late on Sunday.

Arriving first does not necessarily mean that Argo will be crowned overall winner of the race, which uses a corrected time mechanism according to various categories of the boats that compete in the prestigious race.

More vessels will be coming in over the next few days, so keep your eyes peeled on who the winner could be with many Maltese still taking part in the iconic competition.