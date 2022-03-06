Athletes Alan Camilleri And Margaret Cremona Finish First In Malta Marathon

Evolve Endurance Club athlete Alan Camilleri and triathlon athlete Margarete Cremona bagged first place during the Malta Marathon in their respective categories.

The marathon, organised by Sport Malta, was held Sunday 6th March and saw runners depart from Mdina Gate and terminate at the Sliema Ferries.

Camilleri completed the 42.195km route with a time of 2:33:18, while Cremona went the distance in 3:32:45.

Camilleri started the race well behind fellow favourite Andrew Grech who led the way until Santa Venera, until Camilleri overtook Grech and made his way to his first marathon win.

“I have been involved in long-distance running for 12 years and today’s result is, without doubt, the highest moment in my career. After running in the Valencia Marathon in December, where I clocked 2:35, today I managed to further lower my best time to 2:33,” Camilleri said at the finish.

Grech – Camilleri’s idol – came in second with a time of 2:41:43. In third place was Clyde Sciberras, who finished in a time of 2:56:40.