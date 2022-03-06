Athletes Alan Camilleri And Margaret Cremona Finish First In Malta Marathon
Evolve Endurance Club athlete Alan Camilleri and triathlon athlete Margarete Cremona bagged first place during the Malta Marathon in their respective categories.
The marathon, organised by Sport Malta, was held Sunday 6th March and saw runners depart from Mdina Gate and terminate at the Sliema Ferries.
Camilleri completed the 42.195km route with a time of 2:33:18, while Cremona went the distance in 3:32:45.
Camilleri started the race well behind fellow favourite Andrew Grech who led the way until Santa Venera, until Camilleri overtook Grech and made his way to his first marathon win.
“I have been involved in long-distance running for 12 years and today’s result is, without doubt, the highest moment in my career. After running in the Valencia Marathon in December, where I clocked 2:35, today I managed to further lower my best time to 2:33,” Camilleri said at the finish.
Grech – Camilleri’s idol – came in second with a time of 2:41:43. In third place was Clyde Sciberras, who finished in a time of 2:56:40.
In the Females category, Margaret Cremona was followed by Olwyn Dunne who finished nearly six minutes after her, and Sarah Nicols took in third place with a time of 3:44.05.
The Half Marathon
The males’ half marathon race saw Dillon Cassar take the win, finishing the race in 01:05:17, five minutes ahead of second-placed Luke Micallef.
In the females’ half marathon, favourites Roberta Schembri and Lisa Bezzina ran toe-to-toe for the larger part of the route, with Schembri edging over the finish line first, in the end. She clocked a time of 01:17:35. while Bezzina, who ran her first second Marathon to date, finished with a time of 01:19:00.
Following the Event, Sport Malta CEO Mark Cutajar had the following to say:
“Today’s race was about giving athletes the opportunity to run on home ground, after months of preparation. Despite the short time frame we had to bring all this together the synergy between all stakeholders made it possible for a successful race to take place.”
“It makes us proud to see many Maltese taking their place on the podium, particularly since there was a strong international presence. On behalf of the organising team, I congratulate all those taking part”.
