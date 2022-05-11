The Special Olympics Invitational Games are finally set to begin, with Malta welcoming 700 athletes across 23 different countries and six sports disciplines. It will be the first international Special Olympics event in Europe since the breakout of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Maltese athletes are now ready to take the field and show their mettle. All eyes are now fixed on the athletes, who aside from potentially hauling some silverware, will be championing the message of social inclusion through a series of games beginning Saturday 14th May and ending Wednesday 18th May. Maltese authorities have also stood shoulder to shoulder with Malta’s stellar athletes in their deliverance of the message.

Malta Special Olympics Malta President appeals for social inclusion in youth athletes In an educator’s forum tasked with the inclusion of athletes with disabilities through sport, Special Olympics Malta President Lydia Abela took the stage and hit home with one message: that ‘no child should be left behind’. It was the purpose of the forum to ensure that a better quality of life is given, not only to children with disabilities but to their families too. “Everyone should have an opportunity to choose what path to take in life, especially in education and sports,” Abela said, emphasizing that sport has a unique way of teaching us equality, discipline, perseverance, respect, and above all, inclusion.

It was revealed that not many in Malta were aware of the programs offered by Special Olympics Malta and Sport Malta, to those with mixed abilities. As a result, the organisation insisted that more outreach was needed to ensure that youths are given every possible opportunity to take part in sports and reap the advantages too.

Shadow Ministers rally in support Rallying to the fray was Shadow Minister for Sports and Public Broadcasting Graham Bencini and Shadow Minister for Inclusion and the Voluntary Sector Graziella Galea, who maintained the Nationalist Party’s commitment to support Special Olympics Malta. “The work carried out by Special Olympics Malta must be given more importance especially as their work goes behind sports,” Bencini said on social media. “There should also be more awareness about the services that are offered, not just these days but all year round.” Special Olympics Malta does not only offer training programs for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. They also focus on family programs designed to help families come together in support.