Athletics Malta Outlines Vision To Expose Local Athletes To Higher-Level Competition Through International Events

Athletics Malta has outlined its vision over the next 12 months, which is to expose local athletes to a higher level of competition through increased participation in international events. Following its Annual General Meeting, Athletics Malta announced its intention to cultivate a competitive environment for local athletes through heightened participation in international competitions, where Maltese athletes will go face-to-face with elite foreign athletes. Moreover, Athletics Malta also hopes to conduct training camps abroad, as well as attract higher-level athletes to train in Malta, in an attempt to achieve its goals.

The past year has proven highly problematic for local athletes, who have been impacted greatly by the Covid-19 pandemic, both in terms of their training and participation in international competitions. The situation was made worse by the sudden ban on organised sports in March – just months before the Summer Olympics.

One of Malta’s top athletes, Janet Richard, spoke about her ambitions to participate in the Olympics, as well as the impact of the pandemic on sports, in an exclusive interview with Lovin Malta. Over the past year, Athletics Malta has carried out extensive work to bolster its athletics facilities, including the launch of a high-performance national team structure, infrastructural development at the Marsa Sports Complex, and an extensive rebranding to reflect the associations’ ambitions for the coming years. Athletics Malta also signed an agreement with Malta Tourism Authority through which the latter will be financially supporting Athletics Malta. Darren Micallef was also appointed as Treasurer of Athletics Malta during the AGM.

