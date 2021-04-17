Birkirkara FC Denies Reports Of Tax Issues, Threatens Legal Action Against Those Spreading ‘False And Malicious Information’

Birkirkara FC has denied any financial wrongdoing in the handling of the club’s tax affairs as part of their bid to be licensed by UEFA.

Earlier today, Times of Malta reported that Birkirkara FC’s tax documents were flagged as “irregular”, spurring an investigation into the club’s tax affairs by the Inland Revenue Department.

According to Times, the issue surrounded that of the issuance of a certificate of compliance that did not follow normal procedure and which was eventually rescinded over concerns of foul play.

It was reported that Birkirkara FC had already submitted documents to be licensed by UEFA before the certificate was rescinded.

However, the football club has since denied all allegations, claiming that it has not “committed any illegality or abuse in any manner whatsoever”.

Birkirkara F.C. Official StatementBirkirkara FC makes reference to reports in the media this morning which speculate… Posted by Birkirkara F.C. on Saturday, April 17, 2021

“The club has a bona fide legal agreement with the competent tax authorities that has been duly signed by all parties and has the necessary documentation to substantiate this fact. This documentation was not only presented in time but accepted by the MFA with its license application,” it said.

Moreover, the club threatened legal action against those who are spreading “false and malicious information”.

“The club is aware of who might be behind these intended attacks and shall be reporting such to the competent authorities,” it said.

This year, the MFA requested that all clubs submit a certificate of compliance to ensure that all fiscal affairs are in order.

Lovin Malta has reached out to the MFA for a comment on the issue.

What do you make of this? Let us know below