‘Can’t Wait For Race Day!’ Andrew Chetcuti Will Be Representing Malta In Tokyo Olympics For Third Consecutive Time

Andrew Chetcuti, the Maltese freestyle and butterfly swimmer who specialises in short court events, has announced he will be representing Malta at the Tokyo Olympics.

“Super excited to say that I will officially be competing in Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games!” he said in an announcement post. “It’s an absolute honour and privilege to represent Malta on the global stage and I’m beyond grateful that I get to participate in the games for a third consecutive time.”

“Can’t wait for race day!” he said enthusiastically.