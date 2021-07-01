‘Can’t Wait For Race Day!’ Andrew Chetcuti Will Be Representing Malta In Tokyo Olympics For Third Consecutive Time
Andrew Chetcuti, the Maltese freestyle and butterfly swimmer who specialises in short court events, has announced he will be representing Malta at the Tokyo Olympics.
“Super excited to say that I will officially be competing in Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games!” he said in an announcement post. “It’s an absolute honour and privilege to represent Malta on the global stage and I’m beyond grateful that I get to participate in the games for a third consecutive time.”
“Can’t wait for race day!” he said enthusiastically.
Chetcuti was one of five athletes to represent Team Malta in the 2012 Summer Olympics, placing third in his heat of the 100m freestyle.
He went on to compete in the Men’s 100m freestyle at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Brazil, placing 51st in the heats with a time of 51.37 seconds.
