​​Chris Fearne Steps In At Hibs Game To Help Injured Player

Malta’s Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne showed his medical expertise when he offered his help to a Hibs player left seriously injured on the field.

Hibernians were crowned BOV Premier League Champions yesterday to a packed crowd, including Fearne, who contests in the area, following their match with Gzira United.

There was an electric mood throughout the match. However, celebrations were momentarily suspended when one player picked up a knock. That’s when Fearne stepped in.

“I would like to thank Chris Fearne for offering his surgical skills after a Hibs player was seriously injured. By the grace of God, the player is now recovering,” one person wrote on social media.

Fearne was a well regarded paediatric surgeon before stepping into politics, but it seems that some instincts never die.