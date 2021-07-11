BREAKING: Glory For Azzurri As Italy Defeat England To Win Euro 2020

Italy have won Euro 2020 after defeating England on penalties at Wembley Stadium tonight.

Luke Shaw scored early on for England but Leonardo Bonucci equalised for Italy in the second half.

And with the teams evenly balanced, the game went to penalties when Gianlugi Donnarumma saved two penalties and Marcus Rashford missed for England to see the Azzurri crowned victors of the Euro Cup for the first time since 1968.

Cover photo: UEFA Euro 2020