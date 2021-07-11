د . إAEDSRر . س

BREAKING: Glory For Azzurri As Italy Defeat England To Win Euro 2020

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Italy have won Euro 2020 after defeating England on penalties at Wembley Stadium tonight. 

Luke Shaw scored early on for England but Leonardo Bonucci equalised for Italy in the second half.

And with the teams evenly balanced, the game went to penalties when Gianlugi Donnarumma saved two penalties and Marcus Rashford missed for England to see the Azzurri crowned victors of the Euro Cup for the first time since 1968.

Cover photo: UEFA Euro 2020

Tag an Italy fan!

READ NEXT: Malta's Turbulent History Behind The England v Italy Football Rivalry

Tim is interested in the rapid evolution of human society brought about by technological advances. He’s passionate about justice, human rights and cutting-edge political debates. You can follow him on Twitter at @timdiacono or reach out to him at [email protected]

You may also love

View All