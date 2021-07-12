WATCH: Paceville Bursts To Life As Italy Fans Celebrate Dramatic Victory Late Into The Night

Italy fans took to the streets of Paceville in force last night to celebrate the Azzurri’s triumph over England in the Euro 2020 final. Footage taken by media house 4 Malta shows fans dancing, cheering and waving Italy fans in St George’s Road as a carcade drove through them. Flares were lit off, footballs were thrown and kicked around and popular football chants were sung as people made merry through the night.

Moments before the final, police commissioner Angelo Gafa issued a public appeal for people to follow the COVID-19 restrictions, which currently ban more than six people from congregating together and oblige people in groups of more than two to wear masks. However, the virus and restrictions appeared to be the last thing on people’s minds last night, just as they weren’t among supporters at Wembley Stadium.

Last night was the first time that Italy and England met in a major final, and for Malta – where support or both teams is huge and split down the middle – it was always going to be a big day. It couldn’t have been any tighter either, with the game finishing 1-1 and going all the way to penalties, where Gianluigi Donnarumma’s heroics saw Italy crowned European Championship victors for the first time since 1968.

