FIFA President Giovanni Infantino In Malta This Friday For Talks On Development Of Local Football
FIFA president Giovanni Infantino will be in Malta this Friday to hold discussions with the Malta Football Association about the development of the game in Malta.
In a statement this evening, the Malta Football Association (MFA) said Infantino had accepted an invitation by MFA president Bjorn Vassallo to hold bilateral discussions on the development of Maltese football, as well as about ways in which “Malta can contribute to the international football community”.
During his stay, Infantino will be presiding over the inauguration of the new Malta Museum of Football at the national stadium.
“We are very pleased that the FIFA President has accepted our invitation to visit our association for important discussions as well as to inaugurate the new Malta Museum of Football,” MFA president Bjorn Vassalo was quoted saying.
Vassallo added that the museum was another important project since it celebrated the “rich history of Maltese football, recognising the feats of the players, coaches and officials who have left an indelible mark on this amazing journey of a footballing nation”, which stretches back to the 19th century.
“The inauguration of the museum also represents a fitting conclusion to the 120th anniversary celebrations of the Malta Football Association which have been inevitably impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Vassallo said.
He added that it was also appropriate for the museum to be officially opened by Infantino since the project had been fully funded by the FIFA Forward Programme, which was inspired by the principle of solidarity, asi it aims to develop and support football across the globe.
“Mr Infantino’s visit is also a testament to the respect and esteem the Malta FA enjoys in the upper echelons of world football’s governing body and I’m confident that our discussions on Friday will further strengthen this relationship,” Vassallo said.
During his stay in Malta, Infantino will also hold a private meeting with Prime Minister Robert Abela.
