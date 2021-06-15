FIFA President Giovanni Infantino In Malta This Friday For Talks On Development Of Local Football

FIFA president Giovanni Infantino will be in Malta this Friday to hold discussions with the Malta Football Association about the development of the game in Malta.

In a statement this evening, the Malta Football Association (MFA) said Infantino had accepted an invitation by MFA president Bjorn Vassallo to hold bilateral discussions on the development of Maltese football, as well as about ways in which “Malta can contribute to the international football community”.

During his stay, Infantino will be presiding over the inauguration of the new Malta Museum of Football at the national stadium.

“We are very pleased that the FIFA President has accepted our invitation to visit our association for important discussions as well as to inaugurate the new Malta Museum of Football,” MFA president Bjorn Vassalo was quoted saying.