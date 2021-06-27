Fitness Freak To Embark On First-Ever Three Lap Ultra Run Across Malta

Steve Sammut Nurminen woke up one morning and decided that he would put his grit to the test by undertaking an unprecedented and herculean feat – to run the length of Malta three times nonstop. A self-proclaimed fitness freak, Steve, better known by his Instagram handle movewithsteve, will embark on an ultra run that will see him cover the distance of 105km in the midst of the sweltering summer heat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BE STRONGER THAN YOUR EXCUSES (@movewithsteve)

He suspects it will take just over 10 hours for him to complete this incredible feat, which means he may very well be the first person ever to complete an ultra run of this magnitude in Malta. “I don’t think anyone has run across Malta three times before,” he continued. “I’ll start from Birżebbuġa and head up to Ċirkewwa before going down and finishing in Ċirkewwa again”.

For many, a 105km ultra run is unfathomable, let alone in the middle of summer when temperatures in Malta can reach 40℃ – as was the case earlier this week. But for Steve, this is just another chapter in quest to push the human body to its utmost limits. “I’m quite a spontaneous person and I woke up one morning and decided to do something,” he told Lovin Malta in a nonchalant way. While this might very well be a world-first, Steve has had some experience trekking this exact path, having run up and down the island twice before for a total of seven hours. However, this time around the stakes are much higher with the added pressure of knowing that Malta will be watching him every step of the way.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BE STRONGER THAN YOUR EXCUSES (@movewithsteve)

“I’m training every day like crazy,” he continued. “A lot of HIIT sessions and swimming but I’m easing down on running at the moment”. For Steve, life is all about moving, whether it be running, swimming, weightlifting or stretching. The word ‘idle’ doesn’t form part of his vocabulary and he hopes that his journey and lifestyle serve as an inspiration to others.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BE STRONGER THAN YOUR EXCUSES (@movewithsteve)

“I want to motivate people to get off their asses and do something,” he said. “It doesn’t matter what they do, as long as they do something.” In addition to challenging himself, and inspiring others, Steve also hopes to couple his feat with a worthy cause in an effort to make Malta a better place not only for fitness freaks like him but for others too. Another person aiming to break a world record this summer is ultra-endurance simmer Neil Agius who is expected to set off later this month with a swim from Tunisia to Sicily. Steve has some more time to prepare, with the fitness freak expecting to depart on his 105km journey in the third week of July. He’ll be running throughout the night, so as to avoid the rays of the scorching summer sun. “I haven’t done it before but I know I will finish, even if I’m crawling,” he ended. Share this post to spread the news