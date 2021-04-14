Football Community Raises Over €13,000 For Marsa FC Player’s Son As He Battles Cancer

Over €13,000 has been raised for the son of a Marsa FC football player who was diagnosed with cancer.

Although initially believed to be diagnosed with lymphoma cancer, further analysis revealed that Luca, who is just one year and nine months old, has a much more aggressive type of cancer – neuroblastoma – and already had to undergo a two-hour operation to receive chemotherapy.

“Yesterday Luca started his chemotherapy treatment. After the chemo treatment he ate, did his needs and most importantly, he smiled and smiled a lot,” said his father, Patrick Maia, on Facebook.

“Unfortunately we received news that his type of cancer is a little more aggressive than we thought. It’s neuroblastoma and not lymphoma, but our little warrior is strong and brave and will face all the adversities that come with our support, our strength, our prayers and all our love,” he said.

His father, who plays for Marsa FC, found out about his son’s diagnosis the same week Malta’s football leagues were terminated due to ongoing health restriction measures, effectively rendering him without an income.

Maia is currently in quarantine and unable to see his child until 20th April. Moreover, matters were made worse following news that Luca had tested positive for Covid-19, but has since recovered.

However, many from the football community and beyond have shown their support to Maia and his family by donating via an online fundraiser, with over €13,000 raised so far.

The sum is expected to cover some of the costs of Luca’s treatment, which is expected to last two years, including chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and even trips abroad to the United Kingdom to see a specialist.

A number of local football clubs stepped up to help with donations and support including Ħamrun Spartans’ goalkeeper Manuel Bartolo who is auctioning off his gloves with all proceeds going towards the family.

Moreover, Romeu Romão, one of Maia’s closest friends and organiser of the fundraiser, put together an 11-minute video with messages of encouragement and support for Luca from various people in the football community.

Amongst those featured in the video are Malta captain Andrei Agius and local legend Michael Mifsud.

Donations for Luca will be accepted up until 20th April when Maia ends his quarantine period.

For those who would like to donate to Luca, you can do so via Revolut (99797986), BOV Mobile Pay (99797986) or via bank transfer: IBAN: MT95 VALL 2201 3000 0000 4002 4490 025.

