Football Legend Michael Mifsud Gets Perfect Farewell With A Win Against Liechtenstein

It was a perfect ending to the 20-year career of football legend Michael Mifsud after Malta snagged a 3-0 win against Liechtenstein.

Just five minutes into the friendly match this evening, Mifsud scored a spectacular goal for the national team.

This is Mifsud’s last time honing the Maltese football jersey and clearly wanted to finish his 20-year-career on the national team with a bang.

It’s his 143rd match, and with tonight’s score, he’s extended his impressive goal-scoring record 42.

Twenty minutes in, another goal was scored by Steve Borg.

Then after the break, Jean-Paul Farrugia took it home with a goal.

Malta will be in action once again this Saturday for the qualifying games of the UEFA Nations League against Andorra.

