‘She’s One Of The Best’: Football Super-Agent Mino Raiola Has His Eyes On A Maltese Female Player

Mino Raiola, a super agent and one of the most powerful figures in football, has hinted at the possibility of signing a Maltese female player.

Raiola is currently in Malta discussing the future of his locally-based company, ThreeSports, with a number of stakeholders including Parliamentary Secretary for Sports Clifton Grima.

During a press conference yesterday, the super-agent stated that he was interested in a Maltese female player but did not specify who.

“She’s one of the best so we will see if we can sign her,” he said.

While Malta has a number of successful female football players plying their trade in foreign leagues, none have been as successful as Haley Bugeja who made her debut in Serie A with Sassuolo last year and went on to become the club’s top goalscorer by the end of the season.

Bugeja also ended the season tied fourth for most goals scored in Serie A and was named Young Player of the Season at just 17 years old.

Raiola is one of the most powerful figures in football and represents some of the biggest players including Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba and Erling Haaland to name a few.

The super-agent is currently in Malta to discuss his company ThreeSports and spoke about the potential for the local sports industry to grow so that Malta produces top players performing in top clubs globally.

“I’ve always been a pioneer of places where players can come from,” he said. “My territory is the world, not a country. Malta will have a top player in the top clubs and hopefully, it’s mine.”

Despite his stature, Raiola landed himself in hot water in 2019 when he received a worldwide ban by FIFA. It was later suspended after he filed an appeal.

