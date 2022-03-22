Maltese Footballer Haley Bugeja Ranked Third On GOAL’s ‘Top 10 Wonderkids Of The Year’

Scoring off the pitch seemingly as often as she does on the pitch, Maltese footballer Haley Bugeja has earned a third-place spot on GOAL’s ‘Top 10 Wonderkids Of The Year’.

Bugeja was on the list last year too, after claiming the 8th spot in the same ranking.

This year, her talents saw her rise to 3rd place, just behind international sensations Mary Fowler and Melchie Dumornay.

Sports enthusiasts know GOAL as one of the largest online hubs for world football, featuring everything from news, statistics, scores, analysis, and awards to high-performance players.

Bugeja was quick to express her gratitude publically on her Instagram page.

“Absolutely delighted and proud to be considered among the best three young players in women’s football worldwide,” she said.

Injuries made it difficult for Bugeja to find the same scintillating form she unearthed last year. However, she’s already bagged more assists this year than she did for the entirety of last season.

“It’s been a frustrating year, to say the least, but trusting the process and staying positive will get me back to where I want to be physically and mentally.”

“From here, I would like to thank every single person who has been a part of this young journey.”