Maltese Footballer Haley Bugeja Ranked Third On GOAL’s ‘Top 10 Wonderkids Of The Year’
Scoring off the pitch seemingly as often as she does on the pitch, Maltese footballer Haley Bugeja has earned a third-place spot on GOAL’s ‘Top 10 Wonderkids Of The Year’.
Bugeja was on the list last year too, after claiming the 8th spot in the same ranking.
This year, her talents saw her rise to 3rd place, just behind international sensations Mary Fowler and Melchie Dumornay.
Sports enthusiasts know GOAL as one of the largest online hubs for world football, featuring everything from news, statistics, scores, analysis, and awards to high-performance players.
Bugeja was quick to express her gratitude publically on her Instagram page.
“Absolutely delighted and proud to be considered among the best three young players in women’s football worldwide,” she said.
Injuries made it difficult for Bugeja to find the same scintillating form she unearthed last year. However, she’s already bagged more assists this year than she did for the entirety of last season.
“It’s been a frustrating year, to say the least, but trusting the process and staying positive will get me back to where I want to be physically and mentally.”
“From here, I would like to thank every single person who has been a part of this young journey.”
Bugeja took the Italian Serie A by storm from her very first appearance for Sassuolo, after the then-16-year-old went viral for scoring a ‘Messi-style’ solo goal against Napoli.
She netted 12 goals that season. A feat that almost fired Sassuolo Femminile to the Women’s Champion’s League.
This season, the Neroverdi sit in Serie A’s third spot, three points behind Roma and eight points behind league leaders Juventus.
Bugeja even featured in an episode of Lovin Meets in the year 2020, as her rise to prominence garnered the attention of many football enthusiasts in and out of the country.
