For The First Time Ever, Two Female Weightlifters Will Represent Malta At European Championships

Maltese weightlifters Tenishia Thornton and Yasmin Zammit Stevens will compete at the European Championships in Russia next week.

After more than a year of delays, the Malta Weightlifting Association will be back in action in two weeks’ time with two of its best athletes competing at the Olympic qualification event in Moscow.

Thornton and Zammit Stevens will be accompanied by national team coach Jesmond Caruana at the European Championships, the first major weightlifting event to be organised since the pandemic hit last year.

More significantly, it is the first time that the MWA has two female athletes competing at the European Championships, with 15-year-old Thornton being the youngest ever Maltese athlete to participate.

Earlier this year, Lovin Malta spoke to the young weightlifting prodigy and her aspirations to make it to the Olympics.