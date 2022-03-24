Freedom Day Regatta To Go Ahead After Agreement Over Cruise Liner Clashes
Malta’s Freedom Day Regatta is set to go ahead as planned following an agreement that would see cruise liners retain their berths in the Grand harbour and allow the race to take place.
Two cruise ships are set to dock there on Freedom Day (31st March) and were looking likely to affect the regatta, which takes place in the Grand Harbour.
There were concerns that turning away the cruise liners would deal the local industry a reputational blow as it emerges from trouble caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Discussions took place after the matter was publicly flagged by the MMF, criticised the authorities for telling ship operators and rowers to vacate parts of the wharf on 31st March, the day of the race. The cruise liners will remain docked at Pinto 4 and Pinto 5.
The Malta Rowing Association publicly thanked those who were involved in reaching a compromise so that the regatta can now be held.
“A delegation from the association and other rowers who went to the meeting with transport malta on behalf of all the clubs and who managed to find a compromise for the regatta so much that we love it is now also confirmed,” they wrote on social media.
This will be the first time the regatta takes place since the COVID-19 pandemic hit Malta.
Featured Photo Credit: Malta Rowing Association Facebook
