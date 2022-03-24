Freedom Day Regatta To Go Ahead After Agreement Over Cruise Liner Clashes

Malta’s Freedom Day Regatta is set to go ahead as planned following an agreement that would see cruise liners retain their berths in the Grand harbour and allow the race to take place.

Two cruise ships are set to dock there on Freedom Day (31st March) and were looking likely to affect the regatta, which takes place in the Grand Harbour.

There were concerns that turning away the cruise liners would deal the local industry a reputational blow as it emerges from trouble caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.