Maltese Wrestler Ploughs Through Four Impressive Fights To Claim Top Spot In England
A Maltese wrestler hit Gold during an International Wrestling Tournament – the England Wrestling Championships..
Among the Maltese contingent were four athletes, a referee, and coach Jesmond Giordimaina.
Athletes showcased their skills against aggressive opposition, but one athlete – Gary Giordimaina – dominated his opposition by steamrolling through four scintillating fights in his -57kg category, to later stand on the top spot on the podium.
The competition, which took place in February at the Windsor Leisure Centre, saw athletes from several countries take to settling matters on the mat, from Iranians to Russians to Indians.
Persons taking part in this competition seek qualification for the Commonwealth Games, set to take place later this year.
The competition format was that of a ‘knockout style’, which means that one loss could be enough to see an athlete out the door.
Athletes Nico Zarb and Nathaniel Buttiġieġ D’Ugo lost their respective matches against the group winner and wound up in a repechage match as a result. Nico Zarb claimed the win but subsequently lost the following match. The final athlete – Adam Vella – lost the opening round against the group’s Bronze medallist.
The contingent from the Malta Amateur Wrestling Federation also fielded an international referee, one who partook in several finals on the day, with the scope of qualifying for a spot in the Commonwealth as a referee.
