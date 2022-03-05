Maltese Wrestler Ploughs Through Four Impressive Fights To Claim Top Spot In England

A Maltese wrestler hit Gold during an International Wrestling Tournament – the England Wrestling Championships..

Among the Maltese contingent were four athletes, a referee, and coach Jesmond Giordimaina.

Athletes showcased their skills against aggressive opposition, but one athlete – Gary Giordimaina – dominated his opposition by steamrolling through four scintillating fights in his -57kg category, to later stand on the top spot on the podium.

The competition, which took place in February at the Windsor Leisure Centre, saw athletes from several countries take to settling matters on the mat, from Iranians to Russians to Indians.

Persons taking part in this competition seek qualification for the Commonwealth Games, set to take place later this year.