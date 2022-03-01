Motorcross Done ‘Carnival-Style’ In Gozo As Costume-Wearers Take To The Wheels

Gozo’s love for carnival is one that knows no bounds, but now we have seen this love extend to their sporting events, with the Gozitan Motorcross Association hosting a race that saw riders donning wacky carnival getups. The event, organised at Ta’ Xħajma Track, was held on the third day of Carnival and featured motorcyclists of different ages dressed in anything from highlighter pink jumpsuits, to reptilian onesies to well-endowed members of different genders.

All the wonderful things we’re used to seeing at the Nadur Festival, but on two wheels, and without alcohol. The day was divided into three categories each according to the capacity of the dirtbike engine. In the three categories, Jake Camilleri (80cc), Mark Camilleri (125cc), and Joseph Bigeni (250cc) claimed the top spot, while junior members took to the dirt to showcase their skills in their own snazzy get-ups.

Each junior contestant was awarded mementos sponsored by Alex Debono, proprietor of the Sports Experience Trophies and Awards.

The Gozo Motorcross Association will now look to the quarterfinal rounds of the Motorcross Championship 2022, fueled by Enemed, which would take place on Sunday 20th March, at the same track, at 13:00. What do you make of this?

READ NEXT: Countries Move Away From Vaccine Certificates And Accept Negative PCRs For Travel But Malta Refuses To Fall In Line