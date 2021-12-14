Haley Bugeja Awarded Best Player In Serie A By Italian Football Publication

“I’m really happy to win this important award,” Bugeja said in comments after being presented for the trophy.

Haley Bugeja, Malta’s football sensation setting alight Italian football, has been awarded the best player in the Series A Femminile by L Football, an Italy-based publication specialising in woman’s football.

Bugeja enjoyed a remarkable debut season at Sassuolo last, finishing as the club’s top goalscorer and one of the top five goalscorers in Serie A. And she’s kept up the pace since then.

The wonder kid has also been a key feature on the national team where she became the first Maltese woman to score a hat-trick during an international competition.

She’s gone from strength to strength since making the jump to Serie A, and is considered among the best future prospects in women’s football. Bugeja was even linked to a move to Juventus earlier this year.

