Haley Bugeja Strikes Again! 16-Year-Old Maltese Wonderkid Nets Eighth Serve A Goal Of The Season 

Fresh off from being named one of the top wonderkids in world football, Maltese striker Haley Bugeja has gone and scored her eighth Serie A goal of the season.

Bugeja, 16, came off the bench at halftime yesterday, with her team Sassuolo down 1-0 to Florentia. The Maltese player’s teammates scored three goals in quick succession, and in the 83rd minute it was her turn to get in on the action.

Bugeja darted with the ball into the box but was tripped by a Flortenia defender, giving the referee no option but to award the penalty, which the Maltese starlet converted easily enough to make it 4-1.

Her goal can be seen here at 5:26