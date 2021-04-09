Ħamrun Spartans Declared League Champions After 30 Year Drought

After a 30 year drought, Ħamrun Spartans has been crowned champions of the BOV Premier League – the eighth time in the club’s history.

The decision was made earlier today in a virtual meeting held by the executive committee of the Malta Football Association. In the meeting, the MFA also announced that it had lost a total of € 2,000,000 due to the pandemic.

The MFA had no choice but to terminate the Premier League under UEFA regulations, which state that, if a league stops with less than 25% of the matches left to play, the current standing will be deemed the final one.

Ħamrun Spartans was in first place with a total of 56 points at the time the decision was taken. The last time the Spartans won the league was in 1991.



An executive meeting was called today to discuss the outcome of the BOV Premier League following a government ban on organised sports, which has extended past the deadline (12th April) that many sporting organisations were hoping for.

With many expecting the league to be terminated, Ħamrun Spartans issued a statement urging all fans to be mature and responsible when they were declared champions.

Over numerous occasions, Ħamrun fans have taken to the streets to celebrate a crucial victory in the Premier League, breaking all COVID-19 restrictions in the process. Amongst the fans was newly-appointed Spartans president Joseph Portelli.

Despite the breaches in COVID-19 regulations, documented by video footage, police have failed to issue a single fine to the guilty parties.

Last year, Floriana FC fans also celebrated winning the Premier League en masse, during a time where social distancing measures were in place.

