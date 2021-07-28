Hibernians Make History After Advancing To Third Round Of UEFA Conference League Following Decisive Win

For the first time in the club’s history, Hibernians FC has advanced to the third round of a European competition after putting in a dominant second match performance against San Maino’s Folgore FC. Despite the decisive win, it wasn’t easy going against the San Marino side which got the better of Hibs in the first half, going up 2-1 courtesy of goals scored by Fedeli and Jassey heading into halftime. Re-energised and determined, the Paolites managed to capitalise on their momentum in the second half with Jurgen Degabriele securing his second goal in the 66th minute before Jake Grech sealed off the game with a 78th-minute goal.

A 7-3 aggregate win for the Hibernians earned them a spot in the third round of the newly-formed UEFA Conference League.

It is also the first time in the club's history that the club has advanced to the third round of a European competition, warranting celebrations online by local personalities and politicians. The UEFA Conference League was introduced this year as a third-tier competition for European club football with clubs qualifying based on their performance in their national leagues and club competitions. Hibernians, Birkirkara and Gżira United have all made it to the second qualifying round of the competition, with Birkirkara and Gżira yet to play the second leg of their matchups. Birkirkara will play Olimpija Ljubljana at 6pm on Thursday at Ta' Qali. The Maltese side is currently down 1-0 following its first leg. Meanwhile, Gżira United is currently preparing in Croatia for its second leg against Rijeka but will have to overcome a 2-0 deficit to advance to the third round.

